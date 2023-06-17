Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.9 %

DIN opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $59.09 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.