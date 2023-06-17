Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARGO. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $40.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,957,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
