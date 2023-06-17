FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires £149.80 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold bought 107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($187.44).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,420,521.91).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FGP stock opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £956.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,945.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.28. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82).

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

FGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.79) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

