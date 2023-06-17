Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.