Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Color Star Technology Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of ADD opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

