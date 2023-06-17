Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Color Star Technology Stock Up 17.3 %
Shares of ADD opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.38.
About Color Star Technology
