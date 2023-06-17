Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.19. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.74.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
