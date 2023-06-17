Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.19. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.74.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

