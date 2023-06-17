American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

