Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

AMPE stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading

