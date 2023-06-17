Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

PGR stock opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

