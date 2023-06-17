Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Agree Realty stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44.
Insider Activity at Agree Realty
In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Agree Realty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after buying an additional 81,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.