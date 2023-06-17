Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Agree Realty stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after buying an additional 81,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

