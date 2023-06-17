Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE MCO opened at $341.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.97 and its 200 day moving average is $303.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

