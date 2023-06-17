K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

See Also

