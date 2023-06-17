Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Institutional Trading of Opera

About Opera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Opera during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Opera during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.