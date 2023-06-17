Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.
Opera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $21.75.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.
About Opera
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.
