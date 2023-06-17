Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $122.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LSI. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.
Life Storage Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
