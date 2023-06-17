Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $155.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

EXR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE:EXR opened at $145.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.09. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

