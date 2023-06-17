Lake Street Capital Increases Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $9.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.
Apyx Medical Price Performance
Shares of APYX stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.15.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.04% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Apyx Medical
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
