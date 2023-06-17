Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 3.7 %

SEOAY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.