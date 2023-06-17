Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Research analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PMETF. National Bank Financial started coverage on Patriot Battery Metals in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Patriot Battery Metals from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

Patriot Battery Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of PMETF stock opened at C$13.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.38.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.