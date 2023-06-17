Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of FPRUY opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.
Fraport Company Profile
