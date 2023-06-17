Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.77.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

