MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

NYSE MSCI opened at $478.27 on Thursday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $383.39 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

