Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 519,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.