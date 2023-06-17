iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 15,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $96.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

