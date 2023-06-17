Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $140,424.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,796,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,572,072.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,390 shares of company stock valued at $554,422. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 35.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 113.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AADI opened at $8.13 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $198.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 329.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

