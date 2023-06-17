Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,768,643,000 after buying an additional 534,690 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,919 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.