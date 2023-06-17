Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 994,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACER opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.37. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.