Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 14.7% in May

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Absci Trading Up 2.3 %

Absci stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,593.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Absci

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Absci by 91.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Featured Stories

