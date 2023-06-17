HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.76) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 900 ($11.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 630 ($7.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 773.05 ($9.67).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 679.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 594.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 575.67. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.18).

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($239,954.95). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

