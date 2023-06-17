Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Lowered to $30.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 475,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

