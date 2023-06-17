The AES Co. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of AES in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

AES Trading Down 0.7 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. AES has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.