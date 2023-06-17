The AES Co. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of AES in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.
AES Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AES stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. AES has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
