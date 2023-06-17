Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,166,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $6,920,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

