HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $724.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $729.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 730 ($9.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.55) to GBX 671 ($8.40) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.70) to GBX 800 ($10.01) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 900 ($11.26) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 630 ($7.88) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 118.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in HSBC by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

