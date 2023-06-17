Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $149.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.09.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,270,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

ASND stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

