Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
NYSE IDN opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
