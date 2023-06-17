Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Stories

