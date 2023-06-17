Brokers Offer Predictions for Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $200.06 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average of $173.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

