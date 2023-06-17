The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $141.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

ALL opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.