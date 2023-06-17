Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $20.50

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

