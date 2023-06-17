Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price at $69.40

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,597,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

