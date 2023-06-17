Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price at $69.40

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.
MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.
