Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $63.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.