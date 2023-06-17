Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price at $395.00

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $395.21 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $402.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

