Reviewing Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) & L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nihon Kohden pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A Nihon Kohden N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares L’Oréal and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for L’Oréal and Nihon Kohden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 2 9 1 0 1.92 Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A

L’Oréal currently has a consensus target price of $372.80, indicating a potential upside of 311.57%. Given L’Oréal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Nihon Kohden.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L’Oréal and Nihon Kohden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $40.32 billion 6.02 $6.01 billion N/A N/A Nihon Kohden $1.87 billion 1.31 $213.56 million $1.17 11.88

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Nihon Kohden on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic Mask, Niley, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's Since 1851, Halena Rubinstein, Biotherm, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, Mugler, Valentino, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Prada, Cacharel, Maison Margela Fragrance, Diesel, Yue Sai, Atelier Colonge, Carita, Takami, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Pulp Riot, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Decléor, and Skinbetter Science brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, local stores, e-commerce, travel retail, mass market retail, department store perfumeries, pharmacies, drug stores, medi-spas, and branded retail. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

