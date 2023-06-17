Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) vs. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Critical Comparison

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transat A.T. and MakeMyTrip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A $0.59 6.19 MakeMyTrip $593.04 million 4.74 -$11.32 million ($0.10) -267.17

Transat A.T. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transat A.T., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.6% of Transat A.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Transat A.T. and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip -1.91% -0.15% -0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Transat A.T. and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transat A.T. 0 1 0 0 2.00 MakeMyTrip 0 0 4 0 3.00

Transat A.T. currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.57%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Transat A.T..

Summary

Transat A.T. beats MakeMyTrip on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc. engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

