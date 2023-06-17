Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target at $56.27

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.5 %

SKX stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

