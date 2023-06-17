Head-To-Head Review: biote (BTMD) vs. Its Peers

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare biote to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $172.66 million -$970,000.00 99.17 biote Competitors $266.63 million -$114.66 million -2.24

biote’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares biote and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -11.76% -75.96% 22.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for biote and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 215 532 793 40 2.42

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 74.79%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 326.99%. Given biote’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

biote has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

