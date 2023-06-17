EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Head to Head Contrast

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EML Payments and Confluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EML Payments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Confluent $585.94 million 17.53 -$452.55 million ($1.72) -20.17

EML Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

19.9% of EML Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Confluent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EML Payments and Confluent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EML Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A Confluent 0 5 13 0 2.72

Confluent has a consensus target price of $35.15, indicating a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Confluent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Confluent is more favorable than EML Payments.

Profitability

This table compares EML Payments and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EML Payments N/A N/A N/A Confluent -77.61% -56.31% -18.79%

Summary

Confluent beats EML Payments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking. This segment also provides issuance, processing, and program management services. The Gift and Incentives segment provides single load gift cards for shopping malls and incentive programs. The Digital Payments segment offers payment options for open banking, buy-now pay-later providers, and bill payment providers. The company also offers banking, credit, and disbursements services, as well as earned wage access, gifts, incentives and rewards, open banking, and forex payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Emerchants Limited. EML Payments Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data. It also provides Kafka Connect, an open-source component that works as a centralized data hub for simple data integration between databases, key-value stores, search indexes, and file systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of Apache Kafka without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, the company offers training and professional services. It serves automotive, communication, financial services, gaming, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

