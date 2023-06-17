VNET Group Reaffirms Reiterates Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

VNET Group reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PERI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Perion Network Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

