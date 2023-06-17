VNET Group Reaffirms Reiterates Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

VNET Group reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PERI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.
Perion Network Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.
Institutional Trading of Perion Network
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
