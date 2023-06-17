Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Neutral

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.2 %

ZION stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.