Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $59,714,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 108.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

