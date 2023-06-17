Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Trading Down 2.0 %

TGLS stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.