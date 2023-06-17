StockNews.com Upgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to “Strong-Buy”

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

