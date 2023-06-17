StockNews.com Upgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to “Strong-Buy”

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
TransAct Technologies Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.